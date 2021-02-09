Treatment meted out to farmers should be extended to Chinese aggressors: Owaisi
Asking the government to withdraw the three farm laws, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) on Tuesday accused the Centre of treating farmers the way it should be treating China on the borders of the country.
Participating in a discussion in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President for his address, Owaisi said the "infrastructure" that should have been created at the borders to check Chinese troops was erected at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders to prevent farmers from entering Delhi.
He wanted to know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "shying" away from taking the name of China which is responsible for the killing of Indian soldiers and constructing a village in Arunachal Pradesh.
Owaisi hoped that during his reply to the debate, PM Modi will blame China for its actions against India.
He said the government should rescind the three controversial farm laws and contended that Parliament was not competent to legislate on agriculture which is a state subject.
He also wondered as to how the government decided to suspend the three farm laws for one-and-half years once they have been passed by Parliament.
Owaisi also came down heavily on the government for not filing an appeal against the court judgement in the Babri demolition case acquitting all the accused.
It is a signal to the cadre to repeat similar kinds of activities at Mathura and Kashi, he alleged
Referring to the 'andolanjivi' remark of Modi, Owaisi said that he was an 'andolanjivi' as it was the right of people to protest against the policies of the government.
India is a democracy and not a monarchy, he added.
Hanuman Beniwal (RLP) said that he had left the NDA because of the farm laws and will not hesitate to quit Lok Sabha in support of the demands of the farmers who are protesting at the borders of Delhi.
He claimed that even BJP members privately admit that they will have to face problems in the next general elections on account of the farm laws.
Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP) said that there was an international conspiracy to destabilise and defame India over the farmers' protest issue.
She said that protests were organised at the time of the visit of the then US President Donald Trump and now on January 26 to catch the attention of global media.
IEA calls for overhaul of energy mix for zero emissions by 2060
Will hold mahapanchayats across the country, says Tikait in Haryana
Unease in AIADMK as Sasikala returns
Bengal BJP MLAs offered state security day after meeting Mamata Banerjee
The meeting of the two MLAs with Mamata Banerjee on Monday had sparked speculation of their return to the TMC.
Unease in AIADMK as Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu
CM Palaniswami on Tuesday said, "some people are plotting to split the AIADMK to help the evil force of the DMK".
S Jaishankar, Antony Blinken discuss situation in Myanmar
External affairs minister S Jaishankar and US secretary of state Antony Blinken discussed the military coup and reviewed developments across the Indo-Pacific region in the second phone conversation between them in a week
BJP now backward oriented, says MLA overlooked for ministerial post in Bihar
Four-time BJP MLA from Barh, Gyanendra Singh Gyanu accused the party of overlooking regional and social equations while naming the ministers.
Rahul Gandhi likely to be first speaker for Congress in budget debate in LS
PM Modi's reply to President's address may take place in LS tomorrow
Govt looking to double farmers' income by 2022, says Agriculture Minister
Don't send Covaxin till trials are complete, Chhattisgarh minister tells Centre
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo said the state government is not in position to tell the people to use Covaxin because the trials are incomplete
TMC is mother of corruption, prepare to atone, JP Nadda tells Mamata Banerjee
At his rallies in Birbhum and Jhargram, CP chief JP Nadda also accused Mamata Banerjee of appeasing Muslims.
6,76,074 Indians gave up Indian citizenship from 2015 to 2019: Home ministry
The ministry of home affairs in the Lok Sabha gave this information in a written reply to questions put forth by Congress Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga, Karti Chidambaram
LS likely to take up 3 bills to replace ordinances in budget session
Bills to replace ordinances are on priority legislative agenda of the government. A bill to replace ordinance has already been introduced in Lok Sabha. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had introduced Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on February 4.
