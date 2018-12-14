Trinamool leader, two others killed in attack near Kolkata

Three persons — a Trinamool Congress leader, the driver of a vehicle belonging to a local ruling party MLA Biswanath Das and a youth— were killed on Thursday evening near Kolkata when unidentified criminals hurled bombs and opened gunfire on the car.

The MLA had a narrow escape as he was not in the car at the time of the incident.

The incident took place at a petrol pump in Joynagar, about 54 km to the south of Kolkata.

The deceased were identified as Saifuddin Khan, who is a local ruing party leader, Babu, the driver of the car and Selim Khan, a youth who happened to be at the spot, said MLA Das.

Police officers refused to comment, but said that CCTV footage at the petrol pump may be useful in the investigation.The death of Saifuddin took the number of people killed in political clashes in the state since the end of the festive season of Duraga Puja (October 19) to eight. A political blame game erupted after the attack.

Yatra to stick to old route: Dilip Ghosh

A team of three BJP leaders met three top officials of the Mamata Banerjee government on Thursday evening and told them that their proposed rath yatra will stick to the original route through each of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, the saffron party’s state unit chief Dilip Ghosh said.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of Kolkata Police and lasted about 30 minutes.The programme is formally styled as the Ganatantra Bachao Yatra (rally to save democracy) and is expected to be the saffron camp’s most spectacular and prolonged campaign in the state so far. “We told the government that once they approve, we will take only a couple of days to brief them of the new dates and speakers’ list. Let them give us the dates, we will schedule our star speakers’ events within 48 hours from receiving their communication. The yatra will follow the same route submitted to the government and court,” Ghosh said.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 07:56 IST