Tripura govt hikes compensation for Covid-19 related deaths to Rs 10 lakh

Updated: May 07, 2020 16:56 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) government has increased the compensation for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related death from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Tripura is yet to report a single fatality caused due to the viral outbreak and two Covid-19 patients have recovered so far.

The government decided to increase the compensation after the state reported 62 new Covid-19 positive cases since last Saturday.

The Border Security Force’s (BSF) 138th battalion has recorded all the 62 active Covid-19 positive cases, including family members of the BSF personnel and one mess worker.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has declared Rs 10 lakh as compensation to Covid-19 related death to any frontline workers, including doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals, accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers, media persons, sanitation staff, civil administration employees along with all the citizens, a press statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Office ( CMO) said.

The State Disaster Relief Fund will pay Rs 4 lakh and the rest Rs 6 lakh will come from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The state government has also announced it would conduct the Covid-19 test on all frontline workers, including healthcare professionals and media persons, who are battling against the pandemic.

The state will also provide one-time compensation between Rs 1,000 and Rs 50,000 to above poverty line (APL) families, and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund has earmarked Rs 5 crore for these expenses.

Earlier, Tripura had announced that it would repatriate 33,000 migrant workers to their respective native places by special trains, and the state government would incur Rs 2.5 crore as their transportation cost.

Similarly, two special trains would bring all those people from Tripura, who have been stranded after nationwide lockdown restrictions were announced to contain the spread of Covid-19, back home from Bengaluru and Chennai. The state government is likely to spend an estimated Rs 30.50 lakh to bring back these stranded people home.