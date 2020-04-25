e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Tripura’s second Covid-19 patient recovers, released from hospital

Tripura’s second Covid-19 patient recovers, released from hospital

The patient, a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel from No 13 Battalion, was moved to institutional quarantine for 14 days, said a senior health official.

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020 19:02 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
The state’s first Covid-19 patient was released from hospital on April 16 after consecutive tests produced negative results.
The state’s first Covid-19 patient was released from hospital on April 16 after consecutive tests produced negative results. (REUTERS)
         

Tripura’s second Covid-19 patient was released from the hospital on Saturday after consecutive tests reports produced negative results.

The patient, a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel from No 13 Battalion, was moved to institutional quarantine for 14 days, said a senior health official.

He had tested positive on April 10.

Coronavirus outbreak: Full coverage

After being released from hospital, the patient told reporters, “I am very thankful to the doctors and other health staff for the kind of treatment I received. I advise all people to stay indoors. One should not take the Coronavirus lightly.”

The state’s first Covid-19 patient was released from hospital on April 16 after consecutive tests produced negative results.

Two days ago, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb contended that Tripura had become “corona free” as the second Covid-19 patient had also tested negative.

After the patient’s release on Saturday, Deb tweeted: “Happy Moments. The 2nd and last COVID19 patient of Tripura got released from Hospital, where all the Healthcare staffs gave him a round of applause while he was leaving. He shared his satisfaction with the treatment received here and thanked the Doctors and Medical staffs.”

He added, “I thank all the frontline Warriors for making our State Corona free. The fight is not over yet. I urge everyone to follow the Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe.”

tags
top news
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi with 5-point plan to bail out MSME sector
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi with 5-point plan to bail out MSME sector
‘Strategy must’: Ashok Gehlot to Centre on getting migrants workers home
‘Strategy must’: Ashok Gehlot to Centre on getting migrants workers home
Live: Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Live: Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Covid-19: Why a vaccine is likely by end of 2020
Covid-19: Why a vaccine is likely by end of 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news