Tripura’s second Covid-19 patient recovers, released from hospital

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 19:02 IST

Tripura’s second Covid-19 patient was released from the hospital on Saturday after consecutive tests reports produced negative results.

The patient, a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel from No 13 Battalion, was moved to institutional quarantine for 14 days, said a senior health official.

He had tested positive on April 10.

After being released from hospital, the patient told reporters, “I am very thankful to the doctors and other health staff for the kind of treatment I received. I advise all people to stay indoors. One should not take the Coronavirus lightly.”

The state’s first Covid-19 patient was released from hospital on April 16 after consecutive tests produced negative results.

Two days ago, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb contended that Tripura had become “corona free” as the second Covid-19 patient had also tested negative.

After the patient’s release on Saturday, Deb tweeted: “Happy Moments. The 2nd and last COVID19 patient of Tripura got released from Hospital, where all the Healthcare staffs gave him a round of applause while he was leaving. He shared his satisfaction with the treatment received here and thanked the Doctors and Medical staffs.”

He added, “I thank all the frontline Warriors for making our State Corona free. The fight is not over yet. I urge everyone to follow the Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe.”