Tripura: Tipra Motha minister unhappy with portfolio, to discuss with Amit Shah

Tipra Motha leader Animesh Debbarma, who became a minister in the BJP-led government in Tripura ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, said he was unhappy with the portfolios allotted to him and was looking to take up the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Tripura minister Animesh Debbarma. (Twitter/Animesh Debbarma)

Speaking to reporters, Animesh Debbarma said he has already raised the issue with Chief Minister Manik Saha.

"I am not happy with the departments allocated to me. The Forest Department is okay, but Printing & Stationery and Science & Technology excluding TREDA... I am not happy. I met the CM a few days back and urged him to allocate some important departments so that I could help the rural people. There is nothing to hide," he said on Tuesday.

The Tipra Motha minister said he would soon visit Delhi to meet Shah and congratulate him for assuming the charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs again, and take up the issue with him.

"I have been in politics for the last 22 years. Many MLAs get many things even after completing only five years in politics. There is no point if I don't get (important portfolios). I am not against the government but I have to perform," the Tripura minister said.

"If one looks at my experience, I was elected MLA many years ago and then worked in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) as an executive member, and also performed my duties as leader of the opposition in the assembly. I urge the CM to provide important departments to me and I will work efficiently," he said.

After Tipra Motha joined the state government in March, Animesh Debbarma, who was the leader of the opposition, and Brishaketu Debbarma were made ministers. Brishaketu Debbarma was made MoS of the Industries & Commerce Department.