‘Troubling norm’: Supriya Sule slams flight delays at Delhi airport

NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule has slammed Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for repeated delays and said her Air India flight was delayed by more than an hour late night, voicing concerns for “visibly distressed” passengers. NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule said that her Air India flight was delayed by more than a hour. (PTI)

Supriya Sule also urged the civil aviation ministry to intervene in this regard without any delay.

In a post on X around 10:44pm, she wrote, "At Delhi Airport, experiencing yet another delay by Air India. Flight was scheduled for 10:30 pm, delayed to 11:30 pm, and now further pushed to 11:45 pm. Passengers are stranded and visibly distressed. This isn't an isolated case -- it's becoming a troubling norm. Urging the Hon'ble Civil Aviation Minister to intervene without delay."

Responding to her post, Air India airline cited adverse weather behind the delay of multiple flights at the Delhi Airport, stating that it had a "cascading effect on our schedule across the network". They assured her that the flight will depart shortly.

On Friday, Delhi recorded the second highest rainfall levels in 24 hours since 1901, a news agency PTI report said. As per the India Meteorological Department, the most rainfall was recorded at 119.3 mm on May 20, 2021. Scores of passengers due to flight delays at the IGIA.

Delhi Airport, the busiest in the country, sees nearly 1,300 flight movements every day, making it especially vulnerable to weather-related disturbances.

This was not the first time that Sule has slammed repeated delays of flights. Earlier in March, the NCP(SP) leader called out Air India for the persistent delays, urging the Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to take strict actions against the airlines.

She had said the delay of her flight was part of a "continuous trend of delays affecting passengers", adding that it is "unacceptable".

Sule had also slammed Air India for their mismanagement, adding that these flights are never on time. "We pay premium fares, yet flights are never on time. Professionals, children, and senior citizens -- all affected by this constant mismanagement," she had said.