TRS govt notifies vacancies of expelled Congress MLAs, forces oppn to face bypolls

The Telangana government set the ball rolling for by-elections to two assembly seats by notifying the two vacancies and informing the same to the Election Commission within hours of expelling two Congress members from the assembly on Tuesday for their alleged unruly behaviour in the House the previous day.

The government released separate extraordinary gazette notifications Tuesday night notifying that two seats have fallen vacant in the state assembly on account of the termination of the membership of two Congress MLAs – Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from Nalgonda and S A Sampath Kumar from Alampur assembly constituencies.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, indicated that there would be bye-elections to both Nalgonda and Alampur assembly seats which have fallen vacant due to expulsion of the two Congress MLAs.

“Since the Telangana assembly was formed on June 2, 2014, there is still more than a year and two months for the completion of the present term. If the vacancies are notified now, the EC has no choice to hold the by-elections for the two seats,” he told the party leaders.

Following the expulsions, the Congress’ strength in the 119-member House has come down to 11.

Reddy was expelled for hurling his headphone at the podium causing eye injury to legislative council chairman K Swamy Goud, when Governor E S L Narasimhan was addressing a joint sitting of the state legislature on the first day of the budget session. Kumar was also charged with unruly behaviour in the House.

Besides the expulsion of the two MLAs, all the remaining 11 MLAs and six MLCs of the Congress party were also suspended for the rest of the budget session of the assembly.

The breakneck speed with which the TRS government acted in notifying the vacancies and intimating the same to the Election Commission left the Congress MLAs shocked.

In their letter to Speaker Madhusudhana Chary on Wednesday, Reddy and Kumar alleged that that the government had gone against the principles of natural justice without giving them any opportunity to present their version and without showing the visuals of the alleged attack on the council chairman.

“The TRS government has released visuals of me throwing the headphone to the media, but there are no visuals to prove whether it had really hit the council chairman causing injury,” Reddy said.

KCR’s nephew and legislative affairs minister T Harish Rao, who moved the expulsion motion, said the government had requested the Election Commission to hold elections to the two vacancies at the earliest. “We are expecting that there would be by-elections to Nalgonda and Alampur assembly seats in May, along with the Karnataka assembly elections,” he said.

Senior TRS leader and minister for animal husbandry T Srinivasa Yadav said the by-elections would a sort of semi-final for the next assembly elections and the TRS would capture both the assembly seats with thumping majority. “We shall put an end to the rowdyism of the Congress leaders,” he said.

The expelled Congress MLAs, however, are confident of retaining their seats. “The real game has begun now. I will show my power if the by-elections are held and teach a fitting lesson to the TRS,” Sampath Kumar said.