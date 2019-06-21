Truck driver held for trying to run over sub-inspector in Gurugram

The police, on Wednesday, arrested a truck driver for allegedly trying to run over a sub-inspector on Dwarka expressway near Bajghera.

The arrested man was identified as Rakib who hails from Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The police arrested him on the spot. Babu Lal, the victim, who is a sub-inspector at Bajghera police station, escaped unhurt.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday around midnight when Babu Lal tried to stop the truck at a checkpoint on Dwarka Expressway for routine inspection.

“When I signalled the truck driver to stop at the checkpoint, he turned the truck towards me. I got out of the way and saved myself. The other policemen present stopped the truck and arrested the driver. Police are investigating the matter,” Babu Lal stated in his complaint.

A case was filed against the driver under sections sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 (mischief in respect of public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at Bajghera police station on Wednesday.

Police said that Rakib’s truck, which was overloaded with rubble, weighed around 58,180kg due to which it could damage roads.

The arrested man was produced in a district court on Wednesday and granted bail.

