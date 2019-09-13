Truck owner, driver fined Rs 2Lfor nine offences; highest in Delhi

india

A driver and an owner of a truck, were slapped a total fine of over Rs 2 lakh for at least nine offences under the amended Motor Vehicles Act which came into effect from September 1.

The penalties, which transport officials said is the highest in Delhi so far, were imposed for violations including overloading and driving without a proper license.

The truck, registered in Haryana, was fined by the enforcement team of the transport department on the GT Karnal Road on Wednesday evening, an official said. Earlier, a truck from Rajasthan had been handed out a fine of Rs 1.41 lakh for overloading and other offences.

“Our enforcement team imposed a fine of Rs 2,00,500 on the trucker for a number of offences including not having a DL, pollution under control (PUC) certificate, registration certificate, fitness test and insurance. It was also operating in violation of the requisite permit condition. Besides, the driver was not wearing a seat belt,” said a transport official.

Official added that this penalty is perhaps the highest so far in the country as well.

The truck was slapped a penalty of Rs 20,000 for overloading with an additional fine of

Rs 36,000 for being overloaded with 18 tonnes above the permissible limit.

Each extra tonne of overloading carries a fine of Rs 2,000 under the amended Act, he added.

The total amount of penalty included Rs 1,31,000 for violations of traffic norms and Rs 69,500 on the truck owner. The penalty was paid at Rohini court on Thursday, the official said.

