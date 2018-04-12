Trying to locate missing Indian family in US: MEA

The Indian Consulate in San Franscisco is trying its best to locate the whereabouts of a Los Angeles-based Indian, who has been missing with his wife and two children after a road trip in the US, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

Sandeep Thottappilly, his wife Soumya and their two children -- Siddanth and Saachi -- have been missing since April 6 while on a road trip from Portland, Oregon, to their home in California.

“Our consulate there has been maintaining contact with the family members of the missing people. We are in touch with the state police department. We are also in touch with the highway patrol. We are trying our best to locate the whereabouts of the family,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters.

Thottappilly is a vice-president at a bank, while his wife is a homemaker. His parents are based in Surat, Gujarat, while his wife’s family stays in Kochi.

Earlier this week, reacting to a tweet on the missing family, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said she asked for a report from the Indian Consulate General in San Francisco.