Turmoil in Bihar council over viral video showing Pak slogans raised in Araria

Bihar legislative council witnessed chaos on Friday over the alleged viral video showing three men raising pro-Pakistan slogans after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Sarfaraz Alam’s comfortable victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently-concluded bypolls.

A video featuring three men with colours smeared on their faces allegedly shouting slogans like Pakistan Zindabad and Bharat Tere Tukde Honge (India will be broken into pieces) went viral after the BJP’s loss in the by-polls in Araria.

Police said two men have been arrested on charges of sedition and a hunt is on for the third accused, who is absconding. The men have been charged under various sections of sedition and the information technology act.

The veracity of the video is yet to be established and Araria superintendent of police Dhurat Sayali Savalaram said it would be sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) for examination.

The BJP’s Rajnish Kumar raised the issue as soon as the House convened.

“In a democracy, victory and loss happen in elections, but some people shouting pro-Pakistan slogans after the victory of RJD candidate Sarfaraz Alam in the by-poll is dangerous,” he said.

Kumar’s colleague Nawal Kishore Yadav said the contents of the alleged video was clearly an attack on the integrity and sovereignty of the country. Another BJP MLC termed it a serious matter, which required the attention of the House.

RJD leaders also stood up condemning the incident and said anyone shouting pro-Pakistan slogans was humiliating.

“But I can say there was none from the RJD. Whoever has done it should be identified and strong action should be taken in the case to prevent any recurrence,” he added.

Janata Dal(United) spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar said two men have been arrested in connection with the case. “There will be action against the guilty. Police are on the job,” he added.

Acting chairperson Haroon Rashid adjourned the House till 2pm as the pandemonium continued and the National Democratic Alliance and Grand Alliance (GA) leaders came face to face over the issue.

Bihar’s BJP chief and Ujiuarpur MP Nityanand Rai said during the high-pitched campaigning for the Araria Lok Sabha bypolls that if the RJD candidate won “Araria would become a den of the ISI.”

A case was lodged with the Narpatganj police station for his provocative speech.

Union minister Giriraj Singh also raised similar apprehensions, saying Araria would become a “hub of terrorism”.

“It is not just a district bordering Nepal and Bengal, it is also drifting towards hard-line ideology, which is dangerous,” he had said on Thursday, prompting immediate tweets from the leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly, Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav.

“If Nitish Kumar really believes in the ideology of Bapu, he should immediately seek Giriraj Singh’s removal from the Narendra Modi government for his provocative utterances, but our experience says he will keep mum over it,” Tejaswhi tweeted.