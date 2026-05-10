TVK chief C Joseph Vijay all set to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu chief minister

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay is all set to be swornin as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu by governor Rajendra Arlekar here on Sunday. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay is all set to be sworn-in as the chief minister. (PTI)

Based on the recommendations of the party chief, nine persons from TVK would be appointed to the council of ministers in the Cabinet led by Vijay, a Lok Bhavan release said on Sunday.

The governor approved the recommendation made by the chief minister regarding the nine persons to be appointed as ministers, including party general secretary N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KG Arunraj, K A Sengottaiyan, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu and S Keerthana, the release said.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single largest party in the April 23 Assembly polls by securing 108 Assembly segments, short of the mandated 117 seats required for a majority.

The two-year-old party approached several parties and got the support of the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Indian Union Muslim League and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), taking the overall tally to 120 and enabling it to form the government.

On May 9, VCK and the Indian Union Muslim League, ending days of suspense, extended their ‘unconditional’ support. While Congress is expected to be part of Vijay’s Cabinet, the Left parties, VCK and IUML declared that they would provide ‘outside’ support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The swearing-in ceremony for the council of ministers led by Vijay is scheduled to take place at 10 am on Sunday at the famous Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. A galaxy of leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, are likely to attend the ceremony.

Governor Arlekar, who invited the TVK chief to form the government, directed him to prove his majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly by seeking a confidence vote on or before May 13.

Soon after Vijay’s TVK got the majority required to form the government, a host of political leaders, including outgoing chief minister M K Stalin, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu Congress committee president K Selvaperunthagai and former Union minister P Chidambaram, extended their greetings to the new government on Sunday.