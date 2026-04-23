TVK chief Vijay targets ‘evil force’ DMK in twin-seat debut | 5 facts about the leader

C Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy, is the founder and president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and a leading contender in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay during a roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections. (@TVKHQITWingOffl)

Born in 1974, he transitioned from a three-decade-long career as a cinema superstar to full-time politics in 2024, announcing that he has "thrown away his rich life" to serve the people.

For the April 23 polls, Vijay is contesting from two seats: Perambur in Chennai and Trichy East, positioning his party as the only "pure force" capable of defeating the "evil force" of the ruling DMK.

Under the symbol of a Whistle, Vijay has launched a solo campaign, refusing all alliances to maintain his party's “secular social justice principles”. His platform focuses on youth welfare, drug eradication, and timely government exams, notably promising monthly financial assistance of ₹4,000 for graduates and ₹2,500 for women.

Despite being a newcomer, his campaign has been marked by high-stakes legal battles over his final film, Jananayakan, and an ongoing CBI investigation into a tragic 2025 stampede in Karur.