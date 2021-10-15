Twitter feud over ‘moral policing’: Siddaramaiah slams Karnataka CM Bommai for ‘loose remark’

Lashing out at chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for accusing him of getting Hindus killed, former chief minister and leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that he can file a defamation case against the chief minister but is just advising him to correct himself.

“Mr @BSBommai, like an ignorant, you have alleged that I got Hindus killed.

Being @CMofKarnataka, you should have thought (it) through before making such loose comments. I can file a defamation case for this but I will just advise you to correct yourself,” Siddaramaiah said in a post on Twitter.

He was reacting to the statements made by Bommai before the media on Wednesday wherein he appeared to be justifying moral policing and communal violence in the state. The CM even slammed Siddaramaiah on Twitter.

“While you were the CM, you became the icon of anti Hindus by getting killed Hindu activists as Tipu Sultan did in his regime, I need not learn administration or policing from you, we have an able police force to tackle the law and order which was sitting Ducks under ur government,” Bommai had stated in his response to Siddaramaiah’s series of tweets on Wednesday.

Siddaramaiah further went to say, “Mr @BSBommai, You have said that you need not learn administration or policing from me. Thank you. Had you learnt anything from your father Shri S R Bommai or me, you would not have joined a communal party just for power & support anti-constitutional activities,” Siddaramaiah posted on twitter.

The former chief minister said that he never expected such “loose comments” from Bommai and that the latter was trying to make such statements to please the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by “deviating from facts and logic”.

“Mr @BSBommai, Like anti-social elements, you may be emotionally bankrupt and continue to light communal fires for political gains. But true Hindus are intelligent enough to see through your act of treason!! Initiate investigation based on the report released by our party,” Siddaramaiah said in his post on Thursday.

Bommai had courted controversy with his statements that appeared to justify incidents of moral policing and communal violence on Wednesday.

“There are several sentiments in the society. Those emotions should not be affected and such should be the behaviour. When such emotions are hurt there is likely to be an action and reaction,” Bommai said in Mangaluru, about 350 kms from Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The statements come even as the number of instances relating to moral policing and communal violence have been increasing in the state.

“Even youngsters should watch their actions to ensure it does not hurt sentiments of the society,” the CM had said, adding that there should be morality in the society and we cannot live without it.