Two 17-year-olds found hanging from a tree at park in Delhi's Hauz Khas

In a shocking incident, a boy and a girl, both aged 17, were found hanging from a tree at Deer Park in Delhi's Hauz Khas area on Sunday. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The incident came to light after a PCR call was made by a security guard of Hauz Khas' Deer Park about the bodies.(HT Photo)

According to the police, the incident came to light after a PCR call was made at 6:31 am from a security guard of Deer Park about the bodies.

"At 06:31 am, a PCR call was made by Baljit Singh, R/o Hauz Khas Village, Delhi, age 35 years, working as a security guard in district park, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, Delhi, regarding a boy and a girl hanging on the branch of a tree," read a statement from Delhi Police.

When the police reached the site, they found hanging a boy, aged around 17 years. The boy was dressed in a black T-shirt and blue jeans, while the girl, also approximately of the same age, was wearing a green dress, PTI reported citing police officials.

Also Read | ‘Such a jolly person’: Delhi woman lauds female Rapido driver for her cheerful spirit, company responds

"On receipt of the call, police staff immediately reached the spot and found that a boy age about 17 years, wearing a black T-shirt, and blue jeans and a girl about 17 years, wearing a green dress hanged themselves with the common nylon rope on a branch of a tree," the statement added.

A case has been registered and the officials are examining CCTV footage, police said.

Also Read | Mumbai: 4-year-old killed while sleeping on pavement, CCTV captures crime

Investigators are trying to ascertain the identities of the deceased and the circumstances leading to the incident, an official said. Meanwhile, the police said that no suicide note has been recovered so far.

Locals flag security concerns, rule out the possibility of suicide

One of the daily visitors of the park told ANI that it is not possible to die by suicide from the tree the two people were found on.

"We asked the police, and they said that it looked like a suicide, there was a rope kept there. The way they are saying, it doesn't seem possible suicide by hanging from this, one can see the shape of the tree," the visitor said.

Also Read | Director of a private hospital in Patna shot dead in her office cabin

Another visitor, who goes by the name of Ashok, said that the incident has scared the daily visitors and demanded punishment for those responsible for the act if it wasn't suicide.

"If someone has done this to them they should be punished, so that this type of incident does not happen again. This is condemnable and scary, we people also come to this park, we are of age but sometimes people come in here and do things, so we are scared," Ashok said.

(with ANI, PTI inputs)