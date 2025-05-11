Menu Explore
Two allegedly die by suicide after jumping in front of train in Haridwar: Police

ByNeeraj Santoshi
May 11, 2025 05:30 PM IST

The incident occurred near Sector 2, along the Jwalapur–Bhagat Singh Chowk railway track, according to a senior police officer

Haridwar: Two persons allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Sunday, police said.

The police are working to ascertain their identities, as no documents or identification proof were found at the scene. (HT Photo/Representative image)

The incident occurred near Sector 2, along the Jwalapur–Bhagat Singh Chowk railway track, according to a senior police officer.

“As soon as we received the information, local police and government railway police (GRP) reached the spot. We are working to ascertain their identities, as no documents or identification proof were found at the scene,” said Superintendent of Police (City) Pankaj Gairola.

Those who were present during the incident told police that a man and a woman—both believed to be between 25 and 35 years old—were walking along the railway track. “As the Vande Bharat train approached, they moved closer to the track and then suddenly jumped in front of the moving train. Their bodies were later recovered from the tracks,” said a vendor, requesting anonymity.

“The bodies have been sent for postmortem. CCTV footage is being reviewed, and forensic analysis is underway,” Gairola added.

Follow Us On