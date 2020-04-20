e-paper
Home / India News / Two BMC staffers test positive for Covid-19: Officials

Two BMC staffers test positive for Covid-19: Officials

india Updated: Apr 20, 2020 19:43 IST
Two staff members from the disaster management control room at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s headquarters in Fort, Mumbai, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), civic officials said on Monday.

The second floor of the building near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station that houses the control room has been sealed and is being sanitised.

Covid-19-related monitoring is not affected as there is another control room in central Mumbai’s Parel, officials said.

“Two people from the disaster control room tested positive for Covid-19 and the room was sealed on Sunday night,” an official said on the condition of anonymity. All high-risk contacts of the staffers will be tested and some heave already been quarantined, the official added.

The disaster control management is now working from an office in Parel. The control room, a monitoring unit, has a helpline number (1916) where citizens can call during distress and disasters.

