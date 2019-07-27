Two booked for abducting, raping 19-year-old in Rajasthan

Two men have been booked for allegedly abducting and gang raping a 19-year-old tribal womanin Khanpur region of Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district last month, the police said on Friday.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the suspects — Mahaveer Gurjar (25) and Udal Gurjar (25) — under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 366 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities ) Act based on a complaint by the survivor, said Kamalchand Meena, station house officer, Khanpur police station.

The suspects are absconding, he said.

“A missing report was lodged at the Khanpur police station after the sudden disappearance of the woman on June 4,” he said.

The survivor said in the complaint that the one of the suspects, Mahaveer, was known to her as he used to work at the agricultural farm of one of her relatives. On June 4, when Mahaveer met the woman, he lied to her that her grandmother had called her to a temple in Kota district. He then convinced her to ride pillion on his bike, the police officer said.

“Mahaveer’s friend Udal Gurjar later ferried the two in his car from Khanpur. During the ride, Udal offered her water laced with sedatives and she fell unconscious after drinking it,” Meena said.

When the survivor regained her consciousness, she found herself at the house of Mahaveer’s friend in Baran district where Mahaveer and Udal allegedly gang raped her, said Meena.

The suspects kept the victim hostage for several days and took her to Panipat (Haryana) where the duo again raped her at their friend’s house.

The suspects later forcibly took signatures of the woman on a blank stamp paper, he said.

On Thursday, the woman managed to make a phone call to her parents when Mahaveer got off the bus they were travelling in to drink water.

Her family members found her in the bus when it reached Kota and later they lodged an FIR at the Khanpur police station.

The medical examination of the woman has been performed and her statements will be recorded soon, the SHO said.

“Police teams have been formed to nab the gang rape accused,” he added.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 14:19 IST