Two booked in death of woman at teacher training institute in UP's Ballia

Police have registered a case of abetting suicide against two persons in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman who was studying at a teacher training institute here, an official said here on Ssunday. The police said that a vein in the woman's left hand was cut and it seemed that she died by suicide(Pixabay/Representative)

However, police have not ruled out foul play and suspect that the woman was murdered and her body was hanged to make it appear as suicide, sources said, adding an investigation is on.

According to the police, on Wednesday evening, the body of a Basic Training Certificate student was found hanging in the building of the District Education and Training Institute, Pakwainar.

In this case, on Saturday night, a case was registered against Pawan Sharma, Bittu Sharma and some unidentified people in Rasra police station on the complaint of the student's brother under sections 108 (abetment to suicide), 351 (3) ( criminal intimidation) and 318 (4) (chaeting) of the BNS.

The police said that a vein in the woman's left hand was cut and it seemed that she committed suicide, but the crime scene and evidence appeared to indicate that she was murdered and then hanged.

According to police sources, the woman had entered into a relationship with Pawan three years ago and Pawan had allegedly extorted Rs. 1.25 lakh from her after promising marriage. Pawan allegedly exploited her and got engaged to another girl on July 14. When the woman came to know about this deception, she was very shattered.

SHO of Rasra police station Vipin Singh on Sunday said that a case has been registered, and the matter is being investigated.