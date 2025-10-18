Two children killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in Rajasthan’s Pali district

Barmer: Two children were killed and 28 people were injured after a private bus travelling from Pratapgarh to Jaisalmer overturned near the Gajan Garh Toll Plaza in Rajasthan’s Pali district late Friday night, police said. The survivors have accused the driver of negligent and reckless driving. (Representative photo)

The bus, carrying 50 passengers, met with an accident around 2 am. All the injured were rushed to Bangar Hospital in Pali, where they are currently undergoing treatment, a police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Sona (7) from Khetpalia village and Divya (1) from Borkheda village in Madhya Pradesh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Adarsh Sindhu said.

Following the accident, the district administration and police coordinated traffic restoration and later met the injured at Bangar Hospital.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident, while the administration has assured all necessary medical assistance and possible compensation to the affected families.