Two children killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in Rajasthan’s Pali district
Published on: Oct 18, 2025 11:42 AM IST
By Mukesh Mathrani
Barmer: Two children were killed and 28 people were injured after a private bus travelling from Pratapgarh to Jaisalmer overturned near the Gajan Garh Toll Plaza in Rajasthan’s Pali district late Friday night, police said.
The bus, carrying 50 passengers, met with an accident around 2 am. All the injured were rushed to Bangar Hospital in Pali, where they are currently undergoing treatment, a police officer said.
The deceased were identified as Sona (7) from Khetpalia village and Divya (1) from Borkheda village in Madhya Pradesh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Adarsh Sindhu said.