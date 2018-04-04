Two CRPF jawans crushed to death in Kashmir as vehicle loses control due to stone-pelting

Two CRPF personnel were run over by a para-military force vehicle when its driver lost control due to stone pelting at Hiller area in Kokernag in south Kashmir, police said on Wednesday night.

The incident took place in the evening when CRPF troops were withdrawing after a day-long law and order duty in the area.

According to the police, protesters hurled stones on the driver of the CRPF armoured vehicle in the area, 85 kms from Srinagar , during the withdrawal operation.

The driver, identified as Roop Singh, lost control of the vehicle and hit a motorcycle on which two CRPF jawans -- Riyaz Ahmed Wani and Nissar Ahmed Wani -- were riding.

They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The driver of the armoured vehicle has been hit in his head and has been rushed to an army hospital in Srinagar.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot to maintain law and order, officials said.