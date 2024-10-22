Two drown while swimming in Mandya lake

Two teenagers drowned while swimming in Sri Madduramma Lake in Mandya district, police said on Monday. The boys were part of a group of five friends who had gone to the lake for a swim. After swimming near the shore for about half an hour, Muturaju and Ranju went into deeper areas of the lake but were unable to swim back. (File photo)

Besagaralli police sub-inspector B Sathish Kumar said the incident took place in Deshalli village, Maddur taluk on Sunday at around 5pm. The victims, identified as Muthuraju (14) and Ranju (17), were both residents of Shankarpur village. Muthuraju was an SSLC student, while Ranju was studying at ITI College in Somanahalli.

He said: “The boys were part of a group of five friends who had gone to the lake for a swim. After swimming near the shore for about half an hour, Muturaju and Ranju went into deeper areas of the lake but were unable to swim back. The remaining three friends, panicked by the situation, fled the scene. Local villagers reported that silt may have contributed to the drowning.”

He said that though rescue efforts were initiated promptly, Muthuraju’s body being recovered on Sunday night and Ranju’s on Monday morning. “An autopsy was conducted at the Mandya district government hospital, and the bodies were later handed over to their families. A case of unnatural death has been registered and police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.