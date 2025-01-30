Menu Explore
Two fugitives with Interpol Red Notice deported from Thailand, US; arrested on arrival

PTI |
Jan 30, 2025 10:27 AM IST

The two fugitives facing Interpol Red Notice and wanted in separate cases in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat were arrested after their return from the US and Thailand

In operations coordinated by the CBI, two fugitives facing Interpol Red Notice and wanted in separate cases in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat were arrested after their return from the US and Thailand on Wednesday, officials said.

Two fugitives facing Interpol Red Notice were arrested (Representational image)(HT_PRINT)
Two fugitives facing Interpol Red Notice were arrested (Representational image)(HT_PRINT)

Janarthanan Sundaram, accused of siphoning over 87 crore of investors' money through his ponzi scheme, was deported from Bangkok to India and taken into custody at the Kolkata airport by the Tamil Nadu Police, they said.

He was wanted by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Tamil Nadu Police for the offences of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, default in repayment of deposits/interest and offences committed under Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, among others.

"The CBI on request of Tamil Nadu Police got Red Notice issued against the subject from Interpol on June 21, 2023," a CBI spokesperson said.

Sundaram who travelled to Bangkok on January 28, 2025 was denied entry on the basis of Red Notice, the agency said.

The CBI, which is nodal body of India on all matters related to Interpol, coordinated with the global body, Indian Embassy in Bangkok and Kolkata airport authorities for his return.

"He was deported to India from Bangkok, Thailand," the spokesperson said.

On arrival at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday, he was detained and later handed over to Tamil Nadu Police team, which arrived at the airport from Chennai to secure his custody, the officials said.

In the second operation, the Global Operations Centre of the CBI which handles such matters closely coordinated with the Gujarat Police and immigration authorities at Ahmedabad airport for return of Virendrabhai Manibhai Patel wanted for 20 years in a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Patel, director of Charotar Nagrik Sahakari Bank, Anand, was wanted in a case of fraud of 77 crore registered by the Gujarat Police in 2002.

A Red Notice was issued against him by the Interpol on March 3, 2004, the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

"On the basis of the Red Notice, Patel was detected at Ahmedabad airport while on arrival from the US on January 29, 2025 and was detained and later handed over to the Gujarat Police team," it said.

The Gujarat Police team arrived at the Ahmedabad airport to secure his custody, it added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
