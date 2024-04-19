Two Indian students drown while hiking in Scotland: reports

Two Indian students drowned during a hike at a popular tourist destination in Scotland, according to local media reports. Jitendranath Karuturi (left) and Chanhakya Bolisetti.(X)

The students have been identified as Jitendranath ‘Jitu’ Karuturi (26) and Chanhakya Bolisetti (22). Both of them were pursuing Masters at Dundee University.

According to the Courier, the two were trying to capture a picture of the Linn of Tummel at Blair Atholl in Perthshire, when they fell into the water on April 17.

“Around 7 pm on Wednesday (April 17), we received a report of two men, aged 22 and 26 years, in the water at the Linn of Tummel waterfall near Blair Atholl," a spokesperson of the Scotland Police was quoted as saying by Daily Record. “Emergency services attended and following searches in the area, the bodies of two men were recovered from the water.”

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, however, there would not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding these deaths. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal,” the spokesperson added.

The Indian high commission in London said that the students hailed from Andhra Pradesh, reported The Times of India. The mission said that it is in touch with their families

“Two Indian students hailing from Andhra Pradesh drowned in an unfortunate incident Wednesday evening and their bodies were found a little downstream. Consulate general of India has been in touch with families of the students and a consular official has met the relative of one the students who lives in the UK,” an unidentified official of the mission was quoted as saying by the newspaper. "University of Dundee has assured of all help. The post-mortem is expected to take place on 19 April and thereafter procedures for repatriating bodies to India will be done."

A Dundee University spokesperson described the incident as tragic to the Courier. “This has been a tragic accident which has shocked us all, and our thoughts are with the families and friends of the students," the spokesperson said.