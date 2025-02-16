Two killed, three injured in blast at factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur

Two people were killed and three others were injured due to an explosion at a factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, police said. A scene from the site of the explosion (ANI)

The Asian Fireworks factory in Kamleshwar taluka was the site of the blast, Superintendent of Police (SP) Harsh Poddar told news agency ANI.

“Two people died and three sustained minor injuries following a blast at the Asian Fireworks factory. The reason behind the explosion is not yet known, a forensic investigation will be conducted for this. The fire has been extinguished,” the SP said.

A police team, he added, was quickly dispatched to the location after the news regarding the incident was received.

Around 31 labourers were working at the factory at the time, The Times of India reported.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Ordnance factory blast in Bhandara

On January 24, as many as eight people were killed and seven others injured after a blast took place at an ordnance plant in the Jawahar Nagar area of Maharashtra's Bhandara district.

The intensity of the explosion was such that the roof of the factory collapsed, and authorities had to press earthmovers into service to clear the debris.

In September last year, three labourers – two from Uttar Pradesh and one from Bihar – lost their lives, while as many were injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in Raigad.

According to officials from the fire department, preliminary findings suggested the blast occurred while workers were undertaking maintenance and repair work on top of an empty methanol tank at the factory, located in the Dhatav industrial area of Roha town in Raigad district.