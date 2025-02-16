Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two killed, three injured in blast at factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 16, 2025 06:37 PM IST

The Asian Fireworks factory in Kamleshwar taluka was the site of the blast, Superintendent of Police (SP) Harsh Poddar said.

Two people were killed and three others were injured due to an explosion at a factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, police said.

A scene from the site of the explosion (ANI)
A scene from the site of the explosion (ANI)

The Asian Fireworks factory in Kamleshwar taluka was the site of the blast, Superintendent of Police (SP) Harsh Poddar told news agency ANI.

“Two people died and three sustained minor injuries following a blast at the Asian Fireworks factory. The reason behind the explosion is not yet known, a forensic investigation will be conducted for this. The fire has been extinguished,” the SP said.

A police team, he added, was quickly dispatched to the location after the news regarding the incident was received.

Around 31 labourers were working at the factory at the time, The Times of India reported.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Ordnance factory blast in Bhandara

On January 24, as many as eight people were killed and seven others injured after a blast took place at an ordnance plant in the Jawahar Nagar area of Maharashtra's Bhandara district.

The intensity of the explosion was such that the roof of the factory collapsed, and authorities had to press earthmovers into service to clear the debris.

In September last year, three labourers – two from Uttar Pradesh and one from Bihar – lost their lives, while as many were injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in Raigad.

According to officials from the fire department, preliminary findings suggested the blast occurred while workers were undertaking maintenance and repair work on top of an empty methanol tank at the factory, located in the Dhatav industrial area of Roha town in Raigad district.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On