Sept 07, 2025
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 11:13 pm IST

Two lose ₹7.60 lakh to fraudster who promised 'jobs' in ONGC

The Navi Mumbai Police registered an FIR against a Nerul resident for allegedly defrauding at least two individuals of 7.60 lakh by promising them employment in ONGC, an official said on Sunday.

"The victims transferred 7.6 lakh through various online transactions after Gatadi approached them in December 2024," a police official said.(PTI File Photo/representational)

The accused, identified as Vaibhav Gatadi, had told the victims that he knew influential contacts and could arrange permanent jobs in the premier public sector undertaking.

"The victims transferred 7.6 lakh through various online transactions after Gatadi approached them in December 2024," a police official said.

Initially, the accused maintained contact and provided false assurances and fabricated updates regarding the 'recruitment' process. However, over time, he began delaying responses and eventually stopped taking calls altogether.

Suspecting foul play, the victims approached the police.

Police registered a case under section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with offences pertaining to cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property.

The accused is absconding, the official added.

