Two Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:03 IST

Two Maoists were killed on Monday in an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s south Sukma, the police said, adding the forces recovered a barrel grenade launcher ( BGL), a country-made gun and other explosives from the Maoist camp.

“The encounter took place inside the jungles between Kanhaigoda and Balantog area under Konta police station. Police had specific input about a Maoist camp in that area and hence a team of district reserve guard (DRG) was sent for the operation on Sunday night,” Director general of police (DGP) DM Awasthi said.

“The Maoist camp has been demolished by the security forces. We have inputs that a senior cadre were camping in that area but they managed to escape,” said Awasthi.

On Saturday, seven Maoists, including three women cadres, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the jungles of Jagadalpur district. Police have also recovered five weapons, including one Insas rifle, from the spot after the encounter.

As per the Chhattisgarh police records, till July 29, 59 encounters have taken place in the state in which 45 Maoists and 15 security personnel have been killed.

In the year 2018, the number of encounters was 166 and the total number of Maoists killed was 124 while a total of 52 security personnel were killed in these encounters.

Police said that patrolling had been beefed up in the forests and interiors of all seven districts of the Bastar division -- Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Sukma and Kanker -- as the Maoists were observing “martyrs’ week” from July 28-August 3.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 17:31 IST