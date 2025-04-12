Two men found hanging from lemon tree in Pune day after leaving native village

Two men hailing from Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar were found hanging from a lemon tree in Pune's Moshi region on Friday, police said, adding that the duo had just arrived from their native village Hunda Pimpalgaon a day earlier. The two men had just arrived in Pune after visiting their native village(Representative)

Both the men, who were friends, were from the Jamkhed taluka in Ahilyanagar, reported news agency PTI, citing police officials. Their bodies were found near the Bharatmata Chowk in Khirid Vasti.

A police official from the MIDC Bhosari station said that a case had been registered and a probe into the incident was underway.

Young woman found hanging from tree in UP

After her partner refused to marry her, a 19-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in the Jaitpur Kala village in Saharanpur district.

She was found hanging from a tree at a mango orchard in the village on Wednesday evening. She was reported missing from her home on Tuesday said Sagar Jain, superintendent of police (rural).

Local residents had discovered the girl's body and informed the police.

Jain told PTI, “There are indications that she was upset after her boyfriend refused to marry her, following which she allegedly took her own life using her dupatta.”

The men who had leased the orchard were also questioned by the police. The woman's body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

SP Jain stated that the woman's family were yet to submit a complaint concerning the incident.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).