Two men held in Delhi for rumour-mongering, leaders file peace reports

india

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 23:29 IST

Delhi Police has apprehended two suspects involved in rumour-mongering leading to panic in some parts the city on Sunday evening.

The action follows miscreants spreading panic with rumours of tensions in southeast and west Delhi areas on Sunday evening. Delhi police had denied any unrest in a series of tweets and statements issued by senior officer and blamed some anti-scoial elements for misusing social media for spreading falsities.

The special cell of Delhi police said the attempts to create panic on Sunday evening were “concerted” suggesting a deliberate ploy.

“Concerted efforts were made over the evening by mischievous and anti-social elements to create panic in Delhi by spreading false rumours of rioting over various social media platforms,” the tweet said.

The police had informed that it was monitoring social media accounts involved in the act and said it would act against the guilty.

“The Two suspects have been apprehended and brought to a police station for further action,” Delhi police said.

The rumour mongering had led to panicked residents calling up police helpline.

The rumours had led to DMRC briefly closing down seven metro stations-- Nangloi, Surajmal Stadium, Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Uttam Nagar west, Nawada and Patel Nagar.

As the news spread rumours were reported from other areas in the city including Kalkaji, Govindpuri and Okhla in the southeast, Narayana, Rajendra Nagar and Khyala-Raghubir Nagar in the west and Pandav Nagar in the east.

Joint commissioner of police, Western Range and Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) west Delhi posted a video from Khayala area with the local Imam and other residents to say the rumours of violence from the area were untrue.

“A rumour of violence was spread here a little while ago, don’t believe in any of these rumours, the local Imam and our other brothers are present here and the police force is present here in numbers to take care of everyone’s security,” the senior police officer said.

DCP North posted a series of pictures showing police presence on the streets to calm frayed nerves and added that the situation was peaceful and the policemen were alert.

Several political leaders also posted updates to say their areas were peaceful.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said senior police officials had told him that the situation was peaceful across Delhi.

“Some mischivious and anti-social elements are trying to disrupt peace with rumour mongering. People from Narayana, Rajendra Nagar and Pandav Nagar are calling me. All of you should stay calm. I have spoken to the top police officials, the situation is normal and peaceful,” he said.

Kalkaji MLA Atishi Marlena shared pictures from her constituency and assured that the situation was normal.

She even responded to tweets alleging mob violence and said the claims about “gunshots” and “sword” wielding crowds in Govindpuri and Kalkaji were utterly false.

“Have received WhatsApp messages about mobs in Govindpuri and Kalkaji. These rumours are all false. Situation is peaceful. Police is patrolling the area,” she said.

Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh, too, said situation in his constituency was normal.

“The atmosphere in Tilak Nagar is quiet and normal, I am appealing to people to maintain brotherhood and avoid rumours,” he tweeted.

AAP also released a video appeal by Okhla MLA Aaanatullah Khan asking residents to not get terrified on account of rumours. He said he had himself visited Jaitpur area and found the situation to be peaceful.

“Ask people for video evidence when someone gives you any alarming news,” he said.

BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir also issued an appeal urging all Delhiites to “not fall prey” to any rumours around and to maintain peace and harmony. “Everything is normal,” he said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari retweeted Delhi Police’s messages of assurance of complete normalcy in the city.