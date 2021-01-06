e-paper
Home / India News / Two men shot dead in gang war in Bihar’s Purnia

Two men shot dead in gang war in Bihar’s Purnia

Police said the killings were due to old personal rivalry.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 22:58 IST
Aditya Nath Jha
Aditya Nath Jha
Hindustan Times, Purnia
The two men were shot dead with half an hour of each other.
The two men were shot dead with half an hour of each other.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
         

Two men were killed in a gang war at Moujampatti village in Dhamdaha sub division of Bihar’s Purnia district on Wednesday, police said.

Rukesh Kumar Yadav was shot dead when he was returning home along with his wife, infant son and sister on his bike.

“I told my husband to stop as I had to feed my 9-month-old baby between Moujampatti and Koriyapatti village when the criminals shot him dead. I begged for mercy but they didn’t listen to me and shot my husband,” the police quoted Rukesh’s wife as saying.

Half an hour before Rukesh was killed, Arun Kumar Yadav who was returning home in his tempo was stopped near Moujampatti village and shot dead.

Dhamdaha sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Ramesh Kumar said the killings were due to old personal rivalry. “Both the bodies have been sent for postmortem,” he said.

Police have recovered 9 used cartridges from the sites of the shootings.

Locals said Rukesh was killed in retaliation for Arun’s murder.

Police have started raids along the Purnia-Madhepura border areas to arrest the criminals.

