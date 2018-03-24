Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir’s Anantnag

Two militants were killed in an overnight encounter in restive south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday.

“The encounter in Dooru is over, and two militants were killed. A search operation is on,” a police spokesperson said.

The identity of the two militants were being ascertained.

“As part of a joint operation, Anantnag Police along with 19 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) and CRPF launched a search in Shishtargam area under Police Station Dooro, which resulted in an encounter with terrorists hiding there,” the spokesperson added.

Late on Friday night, police had confirmed that there was some exchange of fire reported from the area.

The arms and ammunition recovered include AK 47 rifles and grenades.

The Dooru encounter comes two days after a fierce encounter in the border district of Kupwara left five security force personnel and as many militants dead.

In the bloodiest encounter in Kashmir so far this year, two policemen, three soldiers and five militants, who had ostensibly crossed the Line of Control recently, were killed in the gunbattle in the Halmatpora area in Kupwara.

The three soldiers of the Army have been identified as Havildar Jorabar Singh, Naik Ranjeet Khalkho and Naik Mohd Ashraf Rather, while the slain policemen were special police officer (SPO) Mohammad Yousuf of Kachama village of Kupwara, and selection grade constable Deepak Thesoo of Nagrota of the Jammu region.