Two nabbed by customs at Delhi airport with Rs 53.2 lakh in foreign notes

Customs officials posted at the Delhi international airport on Wednesday said they had arrested two people in connection with a gold-forex smuggling ring and recovered Rs 53.2 lakh in foreign notes from them.

Officials said the two men, both Indian citizens, were arrested last Friday when they were exchanging bags containing cash in the international transit area.

One of the arrested persons has used a similar modus operandi 30 times in the past, officials said.

According to Delhi customs , a 24-year-old man from New Delhi was intercepted at the Delhi airport after he arrived to board a flight to Bangkok.

“We had inputs that the man is involved in multiple cases of gold and cash smuggling. While tracking him, we saw him exchanging bags with another Indian passenger, aged 21 years, in a washroom in the international transit area. Both men were caught and foreign currency wrapped in a newspaper was found,” said a customs officer who did not wish to be named.

Customs officer refused to reveal the names of the two men as investigation was under way.

Additional commissioner of customs, Delhi Airport, Amandeep Singh, said the passengers were arrested and the cash was seized.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 00:45 IST