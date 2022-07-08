Two nabbed for murdering call centre staff

Four days after a 21-year-old private call centre employee was stabbed to death outside a liquor shop at Samaspur village, near Mother Dairy in east Delhi, in an alleged case of ‘road rage’, the police on Thursday said that they have arrested two suspects – a 36-year-old man, Piyush, and his 20-year-old nephew, Deepanshu.

On Sunday, around 7.30 pm, the call centre employee, Nikhil Kumar Sharma, and his friend Sunny alias Ashu were walking to a liquor shop at Samaspur village when a scooter coming from behind brushed past Sunny’s leg. Sharma asked the rider to drive carefully. The rider started hurling abuses them, leading to an argument between them.

While the two friends moved to the liquor shop, the scooter rider, now identified as Piyush, spoke with someone over his cellphone. Within five minutes a man in a red t-shirt, now identified as Deepanshu, arrived and entered into a scuffle with the two friends. Piyush stabbed Sharma in his chest and fled with his nephew, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said that a case of murder was registered and the investigating team scanned CCTV cameras installed near the spot. Through video footage and door-to-door survey, the suspects were identified and arrested from their house in Ganesh Nagar, near Pandav Nagar in the early hours of Thursday.

