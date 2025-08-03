Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Two people, dog rescued after roof collapses at Ghaziabad apartment

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 05:52 pm IST

Fire officials were seen rescuing two people and a dog after a roof collapse at Green View Apartment, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad.

Two people and a dog were rescued by the fire department after roof collapse on Sunday at Green View Apartment of Vasundhara area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

A quick-response fire and disaster team saved two residents and a dog after part of a Vasundhara apartment roof collapsed.(ANI)
A quick-response fire and disaster team saved two residents and a dog after part of a Vasundhara apartment roof collapsed.(ANI)

The roof at the apartment in Sector 17 of Vasundhara collapsed around 4.30 am on Sunday, according to an NDTV report.

“Due to roof collapse in Green View Apartment in Vasundhara, some people were stuck in a flat. Immediately, a fire tender and disaster rescue tender were sent to the spot and it was found that two people and a dog were stuck. They have been rescued using fire tender ladder. No casualties have been reported; all have been rescued safely,” ANI news agency quoted chief fire officer Rahul Kumar.

Also Read: At least 4 children dead, several feared trapped as school roof collapses in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar

Visuals from the incident showed a flight of stairs having come down from one end and hung dangerously after the roof collapse.

Fire and rescue teams reached the spot quickly after getting the alert. The two residents and their pet were stuck inside the flat when part of the roof gave way. They were brought out safely using a ladder.

Officials said the cause of the collapse will be investigated. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Two people, dog rescued after roof collapses at Ghaziabad apartment
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On