Two people, dog rescued after roof collapses at Ghaziabad apartment

Two people and a dog were rescued by the fire department after roof collapse on Sunday at Green View Apartment of Vasundhara area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. A quick-response fire and disaster team saved two residents and a dog after part of a Vasundhara apartment roof collapsed.(ANI)

The roof at the apartment in Sector 17 of Vasundhara collapsed around 4.30 am on Sunday, according to an NDTV report.

“Due to roof collapse in Green View Apartment in Vasundhara, some people were stuck in a flat. Immediately, a fire tender and disaster rescue tender were sent to the spot and it was found that two people and a dog were stuck. They have been rescued using fire tender ladder. No casualties have been reported; all have been rescued safely,” ANI news agency quoted chief fire officer Rahul Kumar.

Also Read: At least 4 children dead, several feared trapped as school roof collapses in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar

Visuals from the incident showed a flight of stairs having come down from one end and hung dangerously after the roof collapse.

Fire and rescue teams reached the spot quickly after getting the alert. The two residents and their pet were stuck inside the flat when part of the roof gave way. They were brought out safely using a ladder.

Officials said the cause of the collapse will be investigated. No injuries or deaths have been reported.