Two sloth bears killed by poachers in Chhattisgarh, 4 arrested

Two sloth bears killed by poachers in Chhattisgarh, 4 arrested

The officers said that the incident took place on Monday evening and forest department started investigating the case after the carcasses were found.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 07:50 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Four people have been booked under Wildlife Protection Act.
         

Two sloth bears, including a female, were killed by electrocution by the four poachers in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, forest officers said on Wednesday.

Four people of Beldih village of the district were arrested by the forest department and were booked under Wildlife Protection Act.

“The accused laid live wires in which electricity was flowing in Chhindauli village under Pithora forest range. Two sloth bears came in contact with the wire and were killed,” Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Arun Kumar Pandey told Hindustan Times.

“The wire was laid to hunt wild animals just outskirts of the village. We were suspicious about some people of the same village and hence we called sniffer dogs to locate the accused. On Sunday with the help of dogs, the department raided some houses and found some wires. Four persons were arrested and were booked under Wildlife Protection Act,” said Pandey.

The accused were identified as Ramji Nishad (65), Nainsingh (38), both from Chhindauli, Devlal Chakradhari (30) and Jaiprakash, natives of Beldih.

Meawwhile, a deer was also killed in Garyiband district on Tuesday evening with arrows and the department has started investigating the case.

“We have some leads and dog squad has been sent on the spot on Wednesday,” said Pandey.

