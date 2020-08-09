Two teens stabbed to death in Bihar’s Aurangabad, hate crime suspected

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:05 IST

PATNA A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old boy, said to be in a relationship, were on Saturday stabbed to death, allegedly by the girl’s family members who then tried to dispose of the bodies by putting them on the same pyre in Bihar’s Aurangabad district.

On a tip-off, the police pulled the bodies out of the burning pyre. While the girl’s body was completely burnt, the boy’s half-burnt body was sent for autopsy.

The incident took place in a village under Muffasil police station area on Saturday. The police have registered a case against 15 people, most of whom are absconding.

Police said villagers had earlier tried to broker peace between the two parties, but the girl’s family refused to agree to it.

Around 9 am on Saturday, the girl reportedly reached the boy’s house to meet him and then refused to go back. Meanwhile, her brother got there along with others and allegedly stabbed her till she died. They then broke into the room where the boy was hiding and stabbed him to death too.

At the time of incident, the boy’s parents were reportedly not at home.

Eye-witnesses said they took the bodies to a “funeral pyre” prepared outside the village. On getting information, a police team led by Muffasil police station SHO Sujit Kumar reached the spot and pulled out the bodies from the funeral pyre that had been lit, allegedly by members of both the girl’s and the boy’s families.

“We have registered a case against 15 people wherein the members from families of both the girl and the boy have been named as accused,” said Rakesh Rathi, inspector general of Magadh region.

He said the police suspect that the two bodies were taken to the river side with the help of boy’s relatives. The crime was also committed in the boy’s house so they have detained some of his relatives suspecting collusion with the girl’s family.

Raids were on to nab members of the girl’s family.