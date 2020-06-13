e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Two terrorists killed in J&K’s Kulgam gunfight

Two terrorists killed in J&K’s Kulgam gunfight

india Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Srinagar: Two terrorists were on Saturday killed in an exchange of fire with security forces at Niapora Zadoora in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kulgam district amid an escalation in violence in the region, police said and added the firefight was triggered after an operation was launched following a specific input about the terrorist presence there.

As many as 16 terrorists have been killed in Kashmir since Sunday last. Unidentified assailants also shot dead a village council head and two civilians believed to be working for the security forces. As many as 90 militants have been killed in Kashmir since January, according to the Jammu & Kashmir police.

The two killed in Niapora Zadoora are believed to have been affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen group even as their identities were not immediately revealed.

The police said the terrorists were given opportunity to surrender during a search operation before the firefight. They added instead the holed up terrorists fired and lobbed grenades on the joint search party and triggered the gunbattle. “On a specific input about the presence of terrorists in village Nipora Zadoora, Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by [Jammu & Kashmir] Police, 19 RR [Rashtriya Rifles] and 18 Bn [battalion] CRPF [Central Reserve Police Force] in the village,” the police said in a statement. “During the search operation, the terrorists were given opportunity to surrender, however instead they fired and lobbed grenades upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter in which the two terrorists were killed.”

It said the security forces conducted the operation professionally and there was no collateral damage. Two pistols and three hand grenades were also recovered from the gunbattle scene.

A group of terrorists escaped during a cordon and search operation in the neighbouring Tral area after a separate operation was launched on Saturday, people aware of the matter said without giving more information.

top news
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
Delhi govt asks all hospitals to share Covid-19 treatment charges amid high cost buzz
Delhi govt asks all hospitals to share Covid-19 treatment charges amid high cost buzz
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Watch: Explosive device detonated by bomb disposal squad in J&K
Watch: Explosive device detonated by bomb disposal squad in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In