‘Two ways to run democracy’: Fadnavis' ‘practical in politics’ advice to Prashant Kishor

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday offered an advice to Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor, whose party recently drew a blank in the Bihar assembly polls. File: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrives to pay homage to the martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement on the occasion of Maharashtra State Martyrs' Memorial Day, at the Hutatma Chowk Memorial, in Mumbai. (PTI)

Sharing a life lesson on “numbers over ideology”, Fadnavis said one cannot propagate an ideology without numbers and that one should be practical in politics.

"There are two ways to run a democracy... through ideology or through numbers. But you cannot propagate an ideology without numbers," the Maharashtra CM said in a public event in Mumbai, according to NDTV.

Fadnavis further said that one needs to be practical in politics, adding that one needs numbers to be relevant.

"He presented an ideological alternative in Bihar but could not win a single seat. How can he bring change? To keep your ideology, ethos and morality alive, you always need to be relevant in politics," Fadnavis said.

The CM also spoke of the upcoming civic polls in the state, saying that the BJP will reserve at least 40 per cent of tickets for those below the age of 35.

The remarks from the Maharashtra CM come days after Jan Suraj, which contested 238 of Bihar's 243 assembly seats, failed to win even a single seat. Kishor has vowed to work twice as hard to fulfil his resolve to make Bihar better. He announced a day-long silent fast at the Gandhi Bhitiharwa Ashram on November 20th.

In the Bihar election, the NDA swept away 202 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) finishing second with 85.

While the ruling NDA got a three-fourths majority in the state, the opposition Mahagathbandhan got only 35 seats. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.