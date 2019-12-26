‘U-Turn will be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn,’ says BJP’s Chandrakant Patil

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 08:47 IST

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil took potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, accusing him taking a U-turn on farm loan waiver promise.

Thackray had promised a complete loan waiver, Patil said, speaking to reporters here.

“But he announced loan waiver upto only Rs 2 lakh.

We know that there are some limitations. But now he must have understood the difference between announcement and implementation,” Patil said “U-turn will now be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn,” he quipped.