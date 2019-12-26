e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / India News / ‘U-Turn will be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn,’ says BJP’s Chandrakant Patil

‘U-Turn will be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn,’ says BJP’s Chandrakant Patil

Thackray had promised a complete loan waiver, Patil said, speaking to reporters here.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2019 08:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
         

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil took potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, accusing him taking a U-turn on farm loan waiver promise.

Thackray had promised a complete loan waiver, Patil said, speaking to reporters here.

“But he announced loan waiver upto only Rs 2 lakh.

We know that there are some limitations. But now he must have understood the difference between announcement and implementation,” Patil said “U-turn will now be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn,” he quipped.

tags
top news
Cops release video of Meerut violence showing protesters shooting at them
Cops release video of Meerut violence showing protesters shooting at them
Centre pushes for transfer of Sebi’s surplus into its accounts
Centre pushes for transfer of Sebi’s surplus into its accounts
Last solar eclipse of the year begins, will be visible in parts of India
Last solar eclipse of the year begins, will be visible in parts of India
AK-47, M-16, grenade launcher recovered by BSF in Aizawl
AK-47, M-16, grenade launcher recovered by BSF in Aizawl
Hyundai underlines continued commitment towards sub-four-metre segment
Hyundai underlines continued commitment towards sub-four-metre segment
Crowd gathers in Cheruvathur, first place in India where solar eclipse is visible
Crowd gathers in Cheruvathur, first place in India where solar eclipse is visible
Former Pak spinner reveals anecdote when Ganguly ‘won his heart’
Former Pak spinner reveals anecdote when Ganguly ‘won his heart’
Fallout of death sentence for ex-Pakistan dictator Pervez Musharraf | WorldView
Fallout of death sentence for ex-Pakistan dictator Pervez Musharraf | WorldView
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurMalaika AroraKamlesh Tiwari murder caseSaif Ali KhanDabangg 3Delhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protests

don't miss

latest news

india news