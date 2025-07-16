'Udaipur Files' film won't release for now; Supreme Court awaits Centre's decision

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred hearing on the release of the Udaipur Files movie, awaiting the outcome of the review petition proceedings before a committee constituted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The court will hear the matter next on Monday.(ANI)

The committee, which will meet at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, was directed to also hear the objection against the release of the movie made by the accused, Mohammed Javed. The committee has been directed to decide the issue “immediately.”

The court has further allowed the movie makers and the son of the victim, Kanhaiya Lal, to approach the police and, if a threat perception is made out, provide them security.

The movie ‘Udaipur Files’ is based on the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed in Rajasthan's Udaipur in June 2022, allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous. The assailants later released a video claiming that the murder was in reaction to the tailor allegedly sharing a social media post in support of former BJP leader Nupur Sharma following her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed.

The movie was originally scheduled to hit the cinemas on July 11. The Delhi high court on Thursday, July 10, ordered a stay on the film's release. The stay will remain in effect until the Central Government decides on Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind's revision application against the certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigated the case, and the accused were booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The trial in the case is pending before the special NIA court in Jaipur.

Mohammed Javed, the eighth accused in the case, filed the petition before the top court. He sought a stay on the film's release until the trial is over.