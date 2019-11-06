e-paper
Udaipur man drags dog tied to back of car, booked

According to police, the accused, Babu Khan claimed that found the body of stray dog outside his garage and tied it to the back of his car to dispose it in the forest, when someone shot the video.

india Updated: Nov 06, 2019 01:11 IST
Jaykishan Sharma
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Babu Khan has been booked under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code.
A man has been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act for allegedly tying a dog behind his car and dragging him for several metres in Kelva area of Rajasthan’s Udaipur district.

The police were alerted after a video, likely shot in Shobagpura area in the city five days ago, went viral. The dog’s body was found in the same area on Friday night.

According to police, the accused, Babu Khan claimed that found the body of stray dog outside his garage and tied it to the back of his car to dispose it in the forest, when someone shot the video.

Some locals, however, alleged that the dog was alive at the time of the incident.

Kelva police station house officer DP Dadich on Tuesday said the post mortem of the dog revealed that the dog died of trauma. “The post-mortem report revealed that the dog died of trauma and septicemia which he suffered due to dragging fro meters behind the car,” Dadich said. “The accused was arrested on Sunday but later granted bail by a local court. We will submit a chargesheet soon,” he said.

Khan has been booked under Section 429 (mischief by killing animal) of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act.

Meanwhile, rights activist called the incident shameful. “This was an inhuman act. It reflects sick psychology of the accused,” said Rakesh Sharma, animals rights activist.

