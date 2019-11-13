Udaipur man kills wife for demanding money to pay bills in

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 14:18 IST

A 31-year-old woman was hacked to death in Udaipur by her husband for demanding money to pay bills and meet the household expenses, the police said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Dhan Mandi police station, Manish Charan said that the victim identified as Sherbano was attacked by her husband Mohammad Arif through sharp weapons.

“Arif is a short-tempered man and an iron Smith by profession. His wife, mother of a seven-year-old child, sustained serious wounds after he attacked her,” said Charan.

The shocking incident took place on Tuesday morning at Husaini Chowk in Dholi Bawdi area falling under limits of Dhanmandi police station area.

” The victim Sherbano was Arif’s second wife and they have been married for ten years. According to family members, the couple didn’t have a healthy relationship since last few years. The couple fought on regular intervals because Arif failed to give money to his wife for household expenses,” the SHO added.

After recording statements of neighbours and relatives, police came to know that the couple had a big fight in the first week of November after which Arif left for Delhi on November 6 without informing his wife. He returned on Sunday.

“On Tuesday morning, Sherbano who was angry over her husband’s careless behaviour, demanded money to pay some utility bills and when the woman was cleaning utensils, Arif hacked her with a sharp knife. He attacked her on the neck several times and while the woman tried to save herself from the attack, she sustained severe cuts on her elbows,” Charan adder.

A case against Arif has been lodged under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and an investigation is underway. The motive behind the attack is clear and now we have only to find the weapon used by Arif” the officer said.

Initially, Sherbano was admitted in the ICU of the government hospital in Udaipur but later on her relatives request she was taken to Ahmedabad for treatment.