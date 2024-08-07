'Papa, stop atrocities against Hindus…': Uddhav Thackeray attacks Centre, Narendra Modi on Bangladesh

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop atrocities against Hindus in violence-ravaged Bangladesh. In a press conference, Thackeray said the prime minister could stop the war in Ukraine, he could certainly do so in India's neighbouring country. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (File photo)

"If Prime Minister Modi could stop the war in Ukraine, he should also take similar steps in Bangladesh and save the Hindus there," he said.

"If he can stop the war between Ukraine and Russia, then tell Papa to stop this war, too. Papa, atrocities are being done against Hindus in Bangladesh, please do justice to them," Thackeray said in a dig at the government alluding to the BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign advertisement.

Reacting to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina from Bangladesh, Uddhav Thackeray raised apprehensions that a similar situation could develop in India.

"Do you think that a similar situation should develop in India?" said.

"There is only one message ... The people are supreme and no politician should test their patience. If you do, then what a people's court can do was seen in Bangladesh. People's court is supreme. The people's court has given a ruling in Bangladesh," he added.

He said the protesters in Bangladesh were called Razakers. Similarly, he claimed the protesting farmers in India were called terrorists.

"The farmers who had come to the national capital to protest were called terrorists. This situation in Bangladesh is a warning for everyone. Nobody should think they are above god. We are all humans," Thackeray said.

Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday and fled Dhaka on a military aircraft. She landed at Ghaziabad's Hindon airport. She is currently in a safe house in India and is exploring moving to Europe.

With inputs from PTI