Thackeray-Fadnavis reunion on cards? Aaditya's meet with Maharashtra CM sparks speculation

Speculation are rife over a change in Maharashtra's political landscape following a meeting between Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at a Mumbai hotel. Uddhav Thackeray (back to camera) interacting with CM Devendra Fadanvis during a photoshoot at a farewell function for the leader of opposition in the legislative council, Amabdas Danve, on July 16. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Aaditya Thackeray reached the Sofitel hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Saturday evening around 6 pm. Shortly after, Fadnavis arrived at the hotel, where the two leaders held a closed-door meeting, party insiders told Hindustan Times.

However, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said though Fadnavis was at the hotel on Saturday but he did not meet Aaditya.

“The two leaders were there for separate programmes and did not have any meeting,” an official from the Maharashtra CMO said.

Also Read: Language and power of identity politics in Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis is in alliance with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP. Manwhile, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) is in the opposition Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), which includes Sharad Pawar's NCP and Congress.

Aaditya's meeting with Fadnavis comes days after Uddhav Thackeray and son Aadtiya Thackeray, met with the Maharashtra CM at the office of Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde.

Saturday evening’s meeting “cannot be a coincidence”, multiple leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP told HT on the condition of anonymity.

The meeting between the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have led to speculations of a possible alliance between the former partners. The development has also evoked reactions from the parties of the rival blocs.

Reunion possible? Rival bloc leaders react

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) (NCP-SP) leader Prashant Jagtap said a BJP-Shiv Sena (UBT)'s unification will be of 'no surprise' as similar developments have been happening in the state since 2019.

"Anything can happen in Maharashtra. We've already witnessed several unexpected developments after 2019. If they decide to reunite, it won't be shocking for the people of Maharashtra."

Also Read: Raj Thackeray's ‘duba, duba ke' dare to BJP MP amid Marathi row sparks political storm in Maharashtra

However, Jagtap added that he hopes the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction stays with the Maha Vikas Agadhi and doing so otherwise would be a betrayal to the people.

"I truly hope Shiv Sena (UBT) does not join hands with BJP again. The voters backed MVA for its ideology and progressive stance. Reuniting with BJP would be a betrayal of that mandate," he added.

'Scope to come to our side'

During the farewell to Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve earlier this week, Fadnavis indulged in a light-hearted banter with Uddhav Thackeray and invited him to "join the ruling side."

"At least till 2029, there is no scope for us to come there (opposition). Uddhav Ji can think about the scope of coming to this side (ruling party) and that can be thought about in a different way, but there is absolutely no scope left for us to come," Fadnavis said.

The opposition MVA alliance had a dismal performance in the 2024 assembly election, winning only 46 seats.

Shiv Sena (UBT) is the largest party in the MVA alliance with just 20 seats. The Mahayuti alliance, comprising of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), had swept the assembly polls by winning a total of 230 out of 288 seats.