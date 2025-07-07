Uddhav Thackeray reacts to Nishikant Dube's dare to cousin Raj over Marathi row: 'Lakadbagha’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday hit back at Nishikant Dubey with a "lakadbagha" (hyena) jibe over the BJP MP's "patak patak ke marenge" remark amid an ongoing language row in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, with his brother and MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, greets during a joint rally in Mumbai(@ShivSenaUBT_ X)

Uddhav accused Dubey of trying to disturb harmony by dividing people and accused the BJP of trying to gain political mileage by "divide and rule policy."

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's remark came after Nishikant Dubey launched an attack on the Thackeray cousins even as he dared Raj Thackeray to come out of Maharashtra, saying, "Tumko patak patak ke maarenge" (You will be thrashed).

"Divide and rule has always been the BJP’s policy. This style of politics is now losing its relevance. I can understand if their party is unsettled because of the success of our rally in Mumbai on Saturday," Uddhav told reporters at Vidhan Bhavan.

Nishikant Dubey's remark has ignited a controversy with Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders coming out to attack the BJP MP for his remarks.

"To those beating Hindi speakers in Mumbai, if you have the courage, try beating Urdu speakers in Maharashtra. Even a dog is a tiger in its own home. Decide for yourself who is the dog and who is the tiger," Dubey said in a post on X.

Responding to Dubey’s remarks, Uddhav said, "Such 'lakadbaghas' (hyenas) are trying to disturb peace and harmony in the state. Their (BJP leaders') only business is to provoke people. We are not against any language, but we oppose the use of force to impose any language."

The Shiv Sena leader also criticised Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar for comparing recent violence against non-Marathi speakers with the Pahalgam terror attack.

"These people are damaging Maharashtra and the Marathi language. Comparing those who agitate for Marathi rights to terrorists is proof that they are against Maharashtra and Marathi people,” Uddhav said.

Shiv Sena MLA and state minister Yogesh Kadam also issued a "last warning" to Dubey and warned of a strong reaction.

"Such comments will not be accepted. As a Shiv Sainik, I am issuing a last warning to Dubey. If he repeats such statements, there will be a strong reaction. He is a four-time MP and a senior leader. It does not suit someone of his stature to speak this way,” Kadam said.

Nishikant Dubey's remarks came in response to Raj Thackeray's comment during the victory rally in Mumbai on Saturday, where he told his party workers to beat those who don't speak Marathi, but not to record videos of such incidents.

Raj Thackeray, while addressing party workers, had said, "Be it Gujarati or anyone else here, must know Marathi, but there is no need to beat people for that if they don’t speak Marathi. But if someone shows useless drama, you must hit below their eardrums."

Raj also advised against recording the video of the incident, saying, "Let the person beaten up tell that he has been beaten up."