Udupi: Fourth suspect held in probe into alleged Indian Navy data leak

Police in Karnataka’s Udupi district have arrested a fourth suspect in an investigation into the alleged transfer of sensitive Indian Navy information to contacts in Pakistan, widening a case that authorities say involves employees linked to a shipbuilding facility at Malpe port. Representational image. (Reuters)

The latest accused, identified as 21-year-old Alif Islam from West Bengal, was arrested from Marayur village in Kerala’s Idukki district. Investigators are examining his background amid suspicions of possible foreign links.

The case was registered at Malpe police station after allegations surfaced that individuals associated with a unit of Cochin Shipyard Ltd had shared confidential naval information through WhatsApp and Facebook. The material allegedly included ship identification numbers and other technical details considered sensitive.

Udupi deputy superintendent of police DT Prabhu said the investigation had reached a critical stage following the latest arrest. “With the arrest of the fourth accused, we are now closely examining the digital trail and financial transactions. The probe is at a crucial stage, and we are coordinating with central agencies,” he said.

Authorities believe the sharing of classified information may have continued for nearly 18 months. Officers are analysing seized mobile phones and online accounts to determine the extent of the alleged breach and identify any additional persons involved.

Three other suspects, arrested in late 2025, were identified as Hirendra Kumar from Gujarat, and Rohit and Santri from Uttar Pradesh. Rohit and Santri were reportedly employed at the Malpe facility through a private contractor at the time of their arrest.

Investigators suspect the accused may have been in direct contact with individuals outside India, though it is not yet clear whether they were acting independently or as part of a larger network.

“We suspect that the accused were in direct contact with individuals across the border. Whether they were acting independently or as part of a larger network is under investigation,” a police officer said.

The Cochin Shipyard headquartered in Kerala builds vessels, including tugboats for the Indian Navy and ships for private clients. The company operates a unit in Karnataka’s Malpe.