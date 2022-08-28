Home / India News / UGC flags 21 'self-styled' universities operating across India | List here

UGC flags 21 'self-styled' universities operating across India | List here

Published on Aug 28, 2022 01:03 PM IST

Every year the University Grants Commission (UGC) releases a list of fake universities operating in different states and union territories and respective state governments take action against them.

File: The list, released by UGC secretary Rajnish Jain cautioned students from taking admissions in any of these fake institutions.
Written by Nisha Anand | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday issued a list of 21 'self-styled, unrecognised' universities/ institutions across India that are functioning in violation of the UGC Act 1956. The list, released by UGC secretary Rajnish Jain, cautioned students from taking admission in any of these fake institutions, mentioning that they are not empowered to confer any degree. Delhi topped the list of states/UTs with 'fake universities'. The national capital had eight, followed by four in Uttar Pradesh. Bengal and Odisha had two each while Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and the union territory of Puducherry had one each deemed fake by the apex body that oversees standards of higher education in India.

State-wise full list available here:

DELHI

All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS)
Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj
United Nations University
Vocational University
ADR-Centric Juridical University
Indian Institution of Science and Engineering
Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

UTTAR PRADESH

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Allahabad
 Prayag, National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur
 Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university), Aligarh
 Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Lucknow

WEST BENGAL

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

ODISHA

Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Rourkela
North Orissa, University of Agriculture & Technology, Mayurbhanj

KERALA

St. John’s University, Kishanattam

KARNATAKA

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Belgaum

MAHARASHTRA

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

PUDUCHERRY

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet

ANDHRA PRADESH

Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur
