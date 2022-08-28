UGC flags 21 'self-styled' universities operating across India | List here
Every year the University Grants Commission (UGC) releases a list of fake universities operating in different states and union territories and respective state governments take action against them.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday issued a list of 21 'self-styled, unrecognised' universities/ institutions across India that are functioning in violation of the UGC Act 1956. The list, released by UGC secretary Rajnish Jain, cautioned students from taking admission in any of these fake institutions, mentioning that they are not empowered to confer any degree. Delhi topped the list of states/UTs with 'fake universities'. The national capital had eight, followed by four in Uttar Pradesh. Bengal and Odisha had two each while Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and the union territory of Puducherry had one each deemed fake by the apex body that oversees standards of higher education in India.
State-wise full list available here:
DELHI
|All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS)
|Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj
|United Nations University
|Vocational University
|ADR-Centric Juridical University
|Indian Institution of Science and Engineering
|Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
|Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
UTTAR PRADESH
|Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Allahabad
|Prayag, National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur
|Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university), Aligarh
|Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Lucknow
WEST BENGAL
|Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
|Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata
ODISHA
|Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Rourkela
|North Orissa, University of Agriculture & Technology, Mayurbhanj
KERALA
|St. John’s University, Kishanattam
KARNATAKA
|Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Belgaum
MAHARASHTRA
|Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
PUDUCHERRY
|Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet
ANDHRA PRADESH
|Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur
