e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / UK flights resume after two-week suspension

UK flights resume after two-week suspension

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that the number of flights to the UK from India have been reduced by 50%.

india Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 04:42 IST
Anvit Srivastava
Anvit Srivastava
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The two Air India flights that left India on Wednesday will land at Heathrow airport in London on Thursday.
The two Air India flights that left India on Wednesday will land at Heathrow airport in London on Thursday. (REUTERS)
         

Two weeks after India suspended all flight operations to the UK after the detection of a new coronavirus strain, the first flight for the UK left Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Wednesday with 252 passengers, officials said.

Another flight left for London in the evening from Mumbai. The two flights carried a total of 491 passengers. They are expected to return to their respective bases on Friday, an official said. Following reports of the new variant that is highly transmissible, India suspended all flights to and from the UK from December 23 to December 31 as a precautionary measure. The ban was later extended.

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that the number of flights to the UK from India have been reduced by 50%.

The two Air India flights that left India on Wednesday will land at Heathrow airport in London on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner of police (IGIA) Rajeev Ranjan said they have also made arrangements to make sure all the passengers arriving from the UK are tested and no one skips the test.

tags
top news
Farmers to march on highway ring around Delhi in tractors to press their demands
Farmers to march on highway ring around Delhi in tractors to press their demands
274% excess rain in January first week
274% excess rain in January first week
3rd Test live: Australia opt to bat, two debutants in Sydney
3rd Test live: Australia opt to bat, two debutants in Sydney
LIVE: Joe Biden brands violence ‘insurrection’
LIVE: Joe Biden brands violence ‘insurrection’
Crisscrossing migration puts India at high risk, say experts
Crisscrossing migration puts India at high risk, say experts
Congress lost focus, wrote Pranab in memoir
Congress lost focus, wrote Pranab in memoir
Temperature to dip from Thursday, dense fog in store: IMD
Temperature to dip from Thursday, dense fog in store: IMD
Covid update: Vaccination 2nd dry run on Jan 8; UK reports 1,000+ daily deaths
Covid update: Vaccination 2nd dry run on Jan 8; UK reports 1,000+ daily deaths
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In