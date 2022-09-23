UK to return Hyderabad Nizam’s sword

Hyderabad awaits the return of a 14th century sword that was believed to have been gifted or sold by a top official of the sixth Nizam to a British army general more than 100 years ago.

The ceremonial sword or “talwar” was one of the seven objects to be returned to India by Glasgow Life, which manages the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum at Glasgow, Scotland.

An agreement to this effect was signed between the Indian high commission in the UK with museum authorities on August 19. According to a BBC report, it is the first repatriation to India from a UK museum.

According to the report, six of these artefacts, including 14th century carvings and 11th century stone door jams, were stolen from shrines and temples during the 19th century.

“The seventh object, a ceremonial sword or tulwar, with its scabbard, was stolen in 1905 from the collection of the Nizam of Hyderabad by his prime minister. He then sold it to British general Sir Archibald Hunter. All of the artefacts were gifted to the Glasgow museum,” the BBC said.

According to convenor of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) P Anuradha Reddy, the sword was of Indo-Persian design of wavy serrated serpentine blade and gold damascening, belonging to around 1350 AD.

“As I understand, it was in the collection of Salar Jung, who was a noble during the period of sixth Nizam of Hyderabad Mahbub Ali Pasha, who ruled till 1911,” she said.

In 1905, the sword was gifted by Maharaja Kishen Pershad Bahadur, the then Prime Minister of Hyderabad, to General Sir Archibald Hunter, Commander-in-Chief, who had close connections with the Nizams. “I don’t think it was sold but it must have been gifted to Hunter, who took it back to the UK and from him, it reached the museum,” Reddy said.

Prominent historian and expert on ancient metallic swords and canons S Jaikishan said going by the serpentine shape and etchings of the Nizam’s sword, presently in display at Glasgow Museum, it was meant for exhibition during ceremonial parades, and was never used in any battle. “We can find out its origin and whom it belonged to, only after seeing it,” Jaikishan said.

Salar Jung Museum director A Nagender Reddy said it was not immediately known when the “Nizam’s Sword” would be brought back to India. “But when it comes, it has to come to Hyderabad, as it is from here, the artefact had gone to the UK. I think the union government is taking care of the formalities and so far, we have not got any information about its return,” he said.

The museum director hoped that if it was brought to Hyderabad, it would be put on display at Salar Jung Museum. “There are other heritage museums belonging to the Nizams at Purani Haveli and Chowmahalla Palace. But since they are private museums, I don’t think the sword would be put up for display there. I am sure it will be given to the SJM,” Reddy added.

