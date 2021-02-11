Uttarakhand floods: Union home secy holds review meet, assures central help to state
Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a meeting on Thursday to review the progress of the rescue and relief work being carried out at the hydro project of NTPC at Tapovan on the Dhauliganga River in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli. The hydro project was impacted after Sunday's flash flood triggered by a glacial burst in Chamoli district.
“The Union Home Secretary reviewed the action required for regulating the flow of water from a temporary obstruction which has formed upstream from the project,” a release issued by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) said.
Secretary of the ministry of power, director general of the Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP), chief of Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), members of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), director general of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), chairperson of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), chief executive and managing director of NTPC and scientists from various central agencies along with other senior officers of the MHA attended the meeting, the release added. Uttarakhand’s chief secretary and his team had joined the meeting through video conferencing.
The secretary of DRDO had been asked to deploy experts for analysing the situation and taking appropriate measures after coordinating with agencies of the central and state governments. Bhalla further assured all possible assistance from the Centre to the Uttarakhand government.
Meanwhile, the death toll after the disaster has now climbed to 35 and 169 people ate still missing. Rescue operations were temporarily stopped on Thursday due to rise in the water levels of the Rishiganga river. An NDRF personnel had told news agency ANI that rising water levels caused the rescue teams to shift to safer locations and work resumed later with a limited number of teams.
Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had earlier agreed to relocate more than 50 families residing in areas that were extremely vulnerable to natural calamities in the state. “The families belong to Astal village in Uttarkashi, Faldia and Saned in Chamoli, Malladesh in Bageshwar and Bethan in Tehri district,” a state government release said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Left Front calls 12-hour state-wide bandh in Bengal tomorrow
- Dozens were injured when Congress and Left activists clashed with the police in central Kolkata. The activists were demanding jobs and were marching towards the state secretariat at Nabanna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Bulandshahr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over ₹1,000 crore raised since last month for Ayodhya Ram temple: Trust member
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
U'khand floods: Union home secy holds review meet, assures central help to state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-commerce giant Amazon moves top court on Future-Reliance deal
- It was in August last year, FRL entered into an agreement to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing units to Reliance Retail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Toll plazas losing ₹1.8 cr a day due to protest: Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: How India became the fastest country to vaccinate 7 million people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India should be very, very proud: WHO’s praise amid falling Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2,072 Indians died of Covid-19 around the world, minister tells Rajya Sabha
- Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan provided figures that showed 906 Indians had died of Coronavirus infections in Saudi Arabia while 375 more had died in the UAE.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't make farm laws a prestige issue: Sachin Pilot to Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt won’t use WhatsApp, other social media for salary communication
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loss of ₹1.8 cr a day at toll booths due to farmers' protest: Nitin Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need punch to offensive poise, says army chief amid 'newer threats'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No decision on exempting IITs from faculty reservation: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flights between India, Russia to begin tomorrow under bilateral air bubble
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox