Uttarakhand floods: Union home secy holds review meet, assures central help to state

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a meeting on Thursday to review the progress of the rescue and relief work being carried out at the hydro project of NTPC at Tapovan on the Dhauliganga River in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli. The hydro project was impacted after Sunday's flash flood triggered by a glacial burst in Chamoli district.

“The Union Home Secretary reviewed the action required for regulating the flow of water from a temporary obstruction which has formed upstream from the project,” a release issued by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) said.

Secretary of the ministry of power, director general of the Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP), chief of Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), members of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), director general of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), chairperson of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), chief executive and managing director of NTPC and scientists from various central agencies along with other senior officers of the MHA attended the meeting, the release added. Uttarakhand’s chief secretary and his team had joined the meeting through video conferencing.

The secretary of DRDO had been asked to deploy experts for analysing the situation and taking appropriate measures after coordinating with agencies of the central and state governments. Bhalla further assured all possible assistance from the Centre to the Uttarakhand government.

Meanwhile, the death toll after the disaster has now climbed to 35 and 169 people ate still missing. Rescue operations were temporarily stopped on Thursday due to rise in the water levels of the Rishiganga river. An NDRF personnel had told news agency ANI that rising water levels caused the rescue teams to shift to safer locations and work resumed later with a limited number of teams.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had earlier agreed to relocate more than 50 families residing in areas that were extremely vulnerable to natural calamities in the state. “The families belong to Astal village in Uttarkashi, Faldia and Saned in Chamoli, Malladesh in Bageshwar and Bethan in Tehri district,” a state government release said.